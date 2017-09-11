Transcript for Mel Gibson hints at possible fifth 'Lethal Weapon'

And thank you, ginger. You're right. Mel Gibson is here. Two-time Oscar winning director, actor and producer gone from a cop in "Lethal weapon" to a freedom fighter in "Braveheart" now making us laugh in a new movie "Daddy's home 2." Welcome, Mr. Gibson. How are you doing? I'm good. How are you? I am doing great. "Daddy's home 2," you play mark Wahlberg's father. Couldn't have been cast any better in yeah. But "Variety" characterized your character as a grandpa from hell. Yeah, yeah, I guess, you know, some of them are diabolically possessed. Not really me, though. He's the macho dude. I'm actually more accustomed to recipes, you know, I'm not adverse to a pedicure. And speaking of kids and the father, a grandfather you're a father nine types. Nine, yeah if what kind of father are you? What would your kids describe you as. I'm a regular dad. When I see them up in the attic, a little dog kibble. They're fine. No, but it gets better and better. I think you learn as you go and there's no such thing as a perfect parent. It doesn't matter how good you think you are or how well you actually do you're always going to kind of mess it up a little bit and your children will generally remind you of that later on. 100%. I can speak from experience. You play mark's dad. John lit Mcgowan playsp will's father. What cracks up first on set? It's very difficult particularly when mark and will get going. These two just start this kind of -- they have necessary mercurial brains and start these riffs on some little subject you can't even believe the minutia of the places they get to. Completely off the wall and it was very difficult actually to keep a straight face and sometimes I was just breaking up and like I'd ruin the take, you know. We're going to take a look at a clip and from this -- this is when the two granddads, you guys meet for the first time. Oh. All right. "Daddy's home 2." Daddy! Mwah. Oh, dad. This guy is raising your kids half the time. He hasn't seen his dad in a really long time. It's only been since Thanksgiving but it feels like forever. It does. Four weeks? It's been a few years for us. What should we do? You want me to take my pants off? And how does it feel for you because last time you were here we talked about "Hacksaw ridge" which you directed. Phenomenal film and now you're back into comedy. Nice to have a change of pace and good to not deal with the responsibility of like, you know, the logistics of directing a film and sort of a serious film like that too so it's -- it was good to lay back, let another director do the whole thing and just kind of show up and be a good soldier for a change, you know. There's a Christmas song in the movie and there's a dance scene. Yeah. You kind of get your groove on. Sure. But mark said when they stopped the music and said cut you kept going. Yeah, well, I'm old. You know. I don't know. It's throwback Thursday and you've done so many great movie. Throwback Thursday if we'll take a look -- Is that why I'm here? But this is another -- I love this one too. "What women want" and this is a dance scene right there. And you had some moves so I'm curious how many takes did it take you to knock that out? Oh, just one take but I did it 18 times in the one take. But it looks good. It's fitting and we heard you wore pantyhose in that movie. Oh, yeah. You say you didn't mind that because of theater school. No, you run around in tights for three years, you know. And the engineering students think there's something wrong with you but if you don't mind getting hit with projectiles it's all right. The first "Lethal weapon" came out 0 years ago. Wow, 30 years. 30 years. Woo. You know, if beam consider this -- it's a Christmas movie. Yeah. Did that surprise you. The backdrop, yeah, Christmas, but it was released in March. Yeah, interesting, yeah. Was there a fifth one coming on the way. I went to see Dan the other night doing a nighter production in L.A. Of a play he was like made great 17 years ago, he reprised it. Went to see him with donner, the director of those old movies so we got to talking so yeah, maybe. There we go. A little hint. It might be on the way. Yeah. Well, thank you for coming, man. Always great to see you. We got to say "Daddy's home" Dae hits theaters tomorrow. Make sure you check it occupy. Mel Gibson, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.