Transcript for #MeToo women named Time's 'Person of the Year'

And guys this just in time magazine person of the year. But silence breakers otherwise known as the need to move with the women who have bravely come forward. To speak out against sexual harassment. And assault remember that last year Donald Trump made the cover and since 1927 time it's on to the person or group who they feel. Has the most influence a news during the past year by giving them the cover and we can save those involved with a mean to me unless they have certainly done that congratulations to them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.