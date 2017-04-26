Transcript for Michael Flynn under fire for failure to disclose Russia payments

New concerns of former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have broken the the law. Both a top Democrat and Republican say Flynn failed to disclose business dealings with Russia. According to a new abc/"washington post KTS poll 56% of Americans think Russia tried to affect the election. 39% think the trump can pain tried to assist the effort. Reporter: Good morning. The president's first national security adviser this morning could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And, potentially facing jail time after lawmakers here say he failed to properly disclose his business dealings abroad. They've already fired him. But this morning, the white house still can't escape the controversy surrounding Michael Flynn. Right now, the big question, did he break the law? That would be a question for him and law enforcement whether or not he filled doctor I don't know what he field out and what he did or did not do. Reporter: Over two years, he received hundreds of thousands of dollars from foreign gochls. $45,000 for appearing at this event in Moscow. Seen here shaking hands with president Putin. Now, the top Republican and Democrat on the house oversight committee say Flynn failed to proerply disclose these ties. As a former military officer, you can't take money from Russia, Turkey, or anywhere else. It appears he took that money. There are repercussions. Reporter: It's an omission that could cost him up to five years in prison. So you think he broke the law? I is see nothing in those records that would lead me to believe that he complied with the law. He needed to do something pro actively and he didn't Reporter: After just 4 days as national security adviser, Flynn was fired for lying to the vice president about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Mike Flynn is a fine person. And I asked for his resignation. Reporter: Now, lawmakers want to see additional documents related to his hiring and firing. The white house is not willing to hand them over. To ask for every call or contact that a national security adviser made is pretty -- outlandish, if you will. Reporter: Now, Flynn's lawyer says he did brief the defense department extensively on the 2015 trip to Russia. He's not commenting on claims he may have broken the law. Could Flynn face charges? That decision is now up to the military. George? Let's talk to Dan Abrams. Three legal issues right here and three venues. Number one, this reporting requirement, not reporting to various people he was working for. That's with regard to getting security clearance. When you get clearance, you're required to answer certain questions. And willful and knowing concealment of information, like getting these kinds of payments could be considered a crime. That's the most likely issue. I tnk that's the one most people are talking about now. And the second one, we have heard about the emoluments clause. Apparently it applied to retired generals. A former military officer can't receive payments from a foreign development without getting congressional concept. The question here would be, one of the allegations is with regard to the television station Russia today is that a foreign government? That would be the legal question involved there. That's issue number two. Number one is concealment potentially of the the information when getting security clearance. Number two is did he sly late the laws of a foreign military officer gets payments from a foreign government. The third one is the violation of the Logan act. Explain that. It prevents individual citizens with negotiating, in effect, with a foreign government. This relates back to December, before president trump was ininaugurated, was he having conversations with Russian officials where he was effectively making promises on behalf of the government. That, too, could be a violation of the law. We're talking about violations that require a prosecution. It requires in almost all these case the attorney general would have to decide to prosecute. That's why it's so dangerous.

