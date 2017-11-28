Transcript for Michael Flynn could be preparing to make a deal with special counsel prosecutors

Now to what could be a major development in the Russia investigation. New indications former national security adviser Michael Flynn may be trying to make a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with those details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. If general Flynn becomes a government witness it would be a huge step forward in the Russia investigation. The next president of the United States right here. Reporter: He worked for Donald Trump throughout the campaign. Donald J. Trump. Reporter: And even after he was forced to resign for lying with his contacts with the Russians the president defended Michael Flynn. I don't think he did anything wrong. If anything he did something right. Reporter: According to James Comey the president wanted to end the investigation of Flynn. I understood him to be saying what he wanted me to do was drop any investigation connected to Flynn's account of his conversations with the Russians. Reporter: But the investigation continued and now Flynn concerned that both he and his son Michael Jr. Could be prosecuted signaled he is end to a deal that could make him a government witness. On Monday in Washington, Flynn's lawyer met with the special counsel's team and he had already cut off communications with white house lawyers. In an earlier statement the lawyer said general Flynn certainly has a story to tell and he very much wants to tell it should the circumstances permit. What's next now? Both sighs have to show their cards. According to people briefed on the case prosecutors will tell Flynn what charges they are prepared to bring and he will provide a proffer detailing what information, if any, he has about wrongdoing in the trump campaign or the trump white house. A top aide to the president is expected to be interviewed by the Mueller team. That's right. The white house communications director expected to be interviewed sometime this week. President trump pushing hard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.