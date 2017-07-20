Transcript for Michael Phelps on his race against a great white shark

week. It kicks off Sunday on discovery. With an unusual man versus beast battle. It's an olympic size big board because we have olympic legend Michael Phelps fearing off against one of the most feared predator, a great white shark. I'm just watching the video. I haven't seen some of this stuff. They were massive. Like I remember this day rattling the cage, pushing all over the place. Why did you want to do this? This is something I've wanted to do my whole life. It's been on my bucket list for a long time and, you know, being able to see these animals up close and personal in their own environment was something that was just such a treat. Now, you're in that cage. It doesn't look like all that much protection, I have to say. I think I had -- I had a white -- like a white's nose come a little close to mine when I was in the cage. Her mouth kind of just clamped right down on one of the bars but I basically sat down there for about an hour and just watched sharks just swim right past me. How do you race a shark? It was challenging. I mean they're very fast. They're very big. It's honestly like they can move any direction, any given time. And speeds of 25 miles an hour so it was challenging. I mean the biggest thing for me is open water. Being in open water so different than a swimming pool and here I was -- in that shot I was fine. I had a seven mill wet suit on. I was nice and warm. The race, the water as a little bit colder. It was like 53 degrees so that's about -- That's pretty cold. Like an ice pack so that just added another little twist to the equation. So you're shaking the shark had a home field advantage. Of course, of course, he's used to swimming in that kind of water. I'm not. I'm used to swimming in 80 degree. Did you have special equipment. We used a mono fin basically to help me swim like a shark. Move through the water like a shark. Oh, that's it. Yeah, so it's -- I mean when we trained we use fins all the time and this is just a more efficient way to move through the water. Here we were in South Africa and I was just trying to figure out the best way to swim through the water with it so I was definitely -- definitely an experience and something my wife and I won't forget. I can only imagine what Nicole was thinking. She loved it. She got in the water. We'll have much more with

