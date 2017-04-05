Transcript for Michael Strahan and Jesse Palmer attempt firefighters' training obstacle course

"Gma." Michael is at the fdny training facility here in New York City gearing up for a major, major challenge. Are you ready for this, Michael? Oh, I'm ready, robin. You're right. It is heating up out here. Denis Leary, frank rossiano, the chief here and captain Brian boos right here. I couldn't do this alone. I needed someone from the "Gma" family to help me so I reached out to Jesse palmer. Come on in here, Jesse. Hey. He's all suited up. He's looking good. But how are you feeling, man? Not great. I've never been around a real fire like this before so I'm glad we're not going in alone. We're not going in alone. I might ask questions so we can get an idea what's going on. Denis, you played a firefighter in "Rescue me" so you trained like one as well. Yes, we did. What kind of training? We did everything you can possibly do on the job. Too many things to describe. But what you're going to do today is the basic thing which is going in and dealing with an emergency fire situation, I mean you don't know -- you might not be able to see. You don't know -- you know what's generally supposed to happen but you don't know what's really going to happen. Don't panic and trust your teammates. You should be used to doing anyway. I'm used to doing that. It's all about teamwork and getting in there. If you make a mistake somebody will help you out. Chief, what we're doing right now, this is something that the firefighters, they cycle through about eight times a year to be prepared and once we cut the lock and go into this mock restaurant here THAs on fire what can we expect? You can expect smoke and heat, simulating a real fire so that we can train under real conditions. This is a simulation, but captain boos, when you're out there and -- this is what you do every day. When you're if a real-life situation, what's going through your mind when you know you have to run into a burning building. We train all the time and try not to think about what bad is it going on in there. We have a job. We work as a team and knows everyone is panicked and trying to find the fire and do our job. This is why we train. Let's get to it right now and get the drill started and, chief and Denis, you'll commentate while Jesse and I go through this so let's go to work. We're going to do this, people. Come on, Jesse. Fix that. That's tight. I'm good. Is that good? Putting the gear on. Cutting the lock. Now they'll take the rolldown gate and roll it up. This is the most important part. They know what they're going to do while they're doing it. All right. We're about to go, everybody. Listen, we'll go in there, are you ready? I'm ready. Okay, let's do this. Denis, you'll see when they go in, the lower you are, the heat will be less the lower you are. So you want to stay low if you're going in. Also there's less smoke heatwise. Okay, Jesse is coming in with a line now. Shot the water. Michael went in and they're searching to find the fire. Jesse is going to go in. Michael will go in. They go in there with no experience going in. You know what, this is all about teamwork. You can see they're experiencing the conditions. Right there with the fire. You've got the water. He's hitting it high cooling down the combustible smoke that's up high. He's doing a good job. He's doing a great job. Now they're going to continue to search to see if there's more fire in the building. As they move through if there's more fire they'll bring Jesse with the line to that fire and knock that down too. See, he's saying low and moving in and found another fire. Now it'll get Jesse to that fire. They found another egress so that's the way they'll move out of the building. They come out as a team. Everybody is safe. Wow. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Oh. Oh, that was intense. That is very intense. Gives you so much more respect for what these guys through every day and see why they are the bravest. That is not easy to do and,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.