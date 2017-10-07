Transcript for Michelle Obama to present ESPYs award to the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver

We'll start with some inspirational stuff today. Michelle Obama will present the Arthur ashe courage award at the 25th espys to special olympics founder Eunice Kennedy shriver. She was a passionate champion for people with developmental challenges and using the power of sport to empower them to reach their highest potential. The former first lady saying shriver transformed the lives of countless young athletes and inspired us all. Timothy shriver will accept the honor on behalf of his mother. The 25th espys airs Wednesday at:00 P.M. Eastern here on ABC. So fitting all the way around. All the way around. Yeah. And next up, take a listen to this. ??? Hands on your waist let's go ??? ??? get low ??? You're feeling it bopping along. George, anything? Really. Just bop, just a little, bop pedty bop. We got a finger tap. By Friday we'll get the whole body. That was former one direction Starley yam Payne's brand-new collaboration called "Get low" already racking up nearly 4 million views on YouTube. Zedd whether be on "Gma" with alessia CARA for our summer concert series on July 21st. A good combo. That girl is way wiser than her years would reveal. Her lyrics. I know. Ahead of her time. You should have your daughters listen. I will. I love givinghim homework. Finally is it chicken or is it fish? You may remember Jessica Simpson's infamous question on her hit reality show "Newlyweds" with Nick lachey. If not take a look at this. Is this chicken what I have or is this fish? I know it's tuna but it says chicken by the sea. Oh, boy. You know, we all laughed but this might have been profound for Jessica Simpson. She was on to something. Whole foods just announced a recall after discovering its Buffalo chicken salad actually contained tuna. And Simpson had no issue poking fun at herself tweeting, it happens to the best of us, whole foods. Like that is a moment that you kind of -- Oh, gosh. When you watch it it's painful but I sat there thinking I could say something like that someday. It's painful but it's innocent but the best thing is his reaction. Like so many thought bubbles. I don't believe you could say something like that. You know I could. I sit here all the time and say some really ridiculous tough but you love me anyway which is why it's special.

