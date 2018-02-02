Transcript for Michelle Obama stops by 'Ellen' to celebrate the host's 60th birthday

And to you, good morning. Michelle Obama sat down for her first interview since leaving the white house. The first former first lady stopped by "Ellen" and talked about what life is like post flotus. Now I have a door and a doorbell and people actually trip out when I come to my door and I open it and the dogs don't know what a doorbell is so the doorbell rings and they're like, I never heard that before. I don't even do that. So what do you get someone who has everything like Ellen. She brought her a box of wine, metamucil, check and a Barack Obama chia pet which everybody needs. I did not know that. Probably very, very special limited edition. Little fro. Happy birthday to Ellen. Happy 60th. Happy 60th. Mwah. An adorable photo of Olympia daughter of Serena Williams giving that racquet a serious once over. Mom posted that. Her baby is, quote, at match point, championship point, even without her shoes she's hard to beat. She goes on to project that her 5-month-old is serving now for her 12th wimbledon title. Three more than her mom but, Olympia, no pressure. Meanwhile, guy, mom heads back to the court with auntie Venus in Asheville, North Carolina, for her first official competition since paternity leave. The unstoppable sisters will take on the Netherlands in the first round of the fed cup. Did we mention it's super bowl weekend, everybody? So, game day is upon us. And, listen, if you've been known like myself to get to the end zone if you will that is your mouth and drop the ball, so to speak as in the dip you should know about this, everybody. The no fumble fanny pack. Go wide now. Take it wide. The no fumble fanny pack. That's correct. Created by the dip company helluva. Jerry rice is calling this a must have. No more flags on the play for double dipping. This fanny pack has three personal pouches, one for your chip, one for your dip and one is a koozie lined cup holder for a beverage of your choice. My choice would not be soda. I'm just saying. Koozie line. A koozie lined cooler for a beverage of your choice. This game changer is still a prototype but heluva is giving away 25 of these. Go to your website. Meanwhile, this one is mine. You sold it, baby. You sold it. Give it to us again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.