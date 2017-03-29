Transcript for Michelle Pfeiffer reveals why she's 'more open' to work

It also can Fox News this morning one of my favorite actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and he shot noticed. Take took a big break from the big screen. Last time we saw her was in the 2013. Film called family opposite Robert De Niro will now she explains why. In a new interview. In an interview magazine she tells director Darren air announced it was simply about being there for her kids. She's as I was pretty careful about where he shot along I was way whether or not worked out with the kids schedule. I got so picky that I became one high durable. Now that she is an empty Nester though with a more open mind she is ready to work she's got three movies. In post production including mother directed by her not ski and co starring Jennifer lunch yeah. So romantic. Got a new business moving event. Insanity based on the real life story in Evanston yes oh my gosh I wanna sing this song. Right now but I won't because we're in the middle. OK. Let's get on with that idea. Oh my god yeah.

