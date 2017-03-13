-
Now Playing: Major winter storm slams the Southeast
-
Now Playing: Snow Day at Oregon Zoo
-
Now Playing: Spring break tips for Moms
-
Now Playing: Winter storms set to hit both coasts
-
Now Playing: Severe weather moves across the country
-
Now Playing: Train track rescue caught on camera
-
Now Playing: New study reveals California may be overdue for earthquake
-
Now Playing: Wildfires force evacuations across the Midwest, South
-
Now Playing: Powerful tornadoes break out across the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Severe weather strikes from Missouri to Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to sign new travel ban executive order
-
Now Playing: Frigid temperatures hinder firefighters across the Northeast
-
Now Playing: TSA plans new, more-involved pat-downs for airport security
-
Now Playing: Iditarod rookie could make big impression in this year's race
-
Now Playing: TSA officers are implementing new, more rigorous pat-downs for passengers in airport security lines
-
Now Playing: Winter whiteout conditions blamed for a horrific highway pileup in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Lions, zebras and elephants, oh my! Safari to Tanzania's Ngorongoro crater
-
Now Playing: Massive Midwest storm system heads east
-
Now Playing: Homes destroyed as Midwest hit with barrage of tornadoes
-
Now Playing: Midwest hammered by winter storm