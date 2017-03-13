Midwest hammered by winter storm

More
As temperatures continue to drop in the Midwest, ice, wind and snow create dangerous road conditions.
2:39 | 03/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Midwest hammered by winter storm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46089920,"title":"Midwest hammered by winter storm","duration":"2:39","description":"As temperatures continue to drop in the Midwest, ice, wind and snow create dangerous road conditions.","url":"/GMA/video/midwest-hammered-winter-storm-46089920","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.