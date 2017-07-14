Transcript for Midwest slammed by rain, flooding

We want to begin with that severe weather threat, record rainfall sparking rescues in the midwest and Alex Perez is just north of Chicago where they are seeing serious flooding there. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Amy. Officials have declared a state of emergency here. Now, take a look. We want to show you what it looks like from above with help from our drone and as you can see streets here have become rivers and many people here are just waiting for this water to go down and it's not going down fast enough. This is what millions of midwesterners are waking up to this morning. In Columbus, Ohio, a general store nearly submerged, cars buried in the parking lot. This appliance store forced to go out of business when rain poured in destroying all the merchandise. Drone footage capturing a lake in suburban Chicago overflowing drowning neighborhoods and a shopping plaza. Emergency responders evacuating residents. In Wisconsin, a state of emergency declared. The extreme weather also hitting the east. Record rain causing flooding in Buffalo. I got water all the way up to past my chest on my shirt. Reporter: It was a race against time for rescuers near Buffalo pushing this car to dry land. The water came when I got out of the car, the water was up to here on me. I'm still soaking wet. Reporter: In this house by a creek rescuing an 83-year-old trapped inside her home surrounded by water. Within a half hour the whole place was surrounded. Reporter: And the not so good news here the river is already at major flood stage and it's expected to continue rising slowly through tomorrow. David. Just stunning images from that drone camera. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.