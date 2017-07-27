Transcript for Military reacts to Trump's transgender military ban

military spends on health care. Stand by, Jon. First we bring in Martha Raddatz on more on the military's reaction to the decision. Seems like even the Pentagon was blindsided by this, Martha. Reporter: They sure were, robin. The secretary of defense Jim Mattis was told the day before but came as a surprise and he is not one who would advocate changing a Pentagon policy by tweet. Other senior Ivers had no idea and the Pentagon was in the midst of a high-level review of the policy on specific challenges but the review was not really designed to look at an outright ban on transgender people serving in the military the tweets also gotten strong reaction from the organization representing Iraq and Afghanistan veterans, the iava calling it backward, harmful and contrary to American values, adding, it is also bad for national security, robin. The question THA can't be answer right now, what does this mean for transgender people that are currently, currently serving in the military? Reporter: You know, this means that right now around the world transgender service members who volunteered to serve this country have no idea whether they will be thrown out of the military and neither do their commanders and that's a really important point, as well. President trump talked about this as a readiness issue without citing any specific evidence. But what could be a readiness issue is if you kick thousands out of the military, how do you rapidly fill those positions, robin. A lot of questions to answer.

