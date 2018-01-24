Minnie Mouse reacts to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fresh off of the unveiling of her star in Hollywood, the beloved Disney character appears live on "GMA."
0:47 | 01/24/18

Transcript for Minnie Mouse reacts to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
morning America" and I am back now with the living legend, of film and television, yes, it's Minnie mouse, everybody. I'm telling you, people walking by are in the hallway and just smiling and we love all your ears. You received your official star on the walk of fame. Feels overdue, doesn't it, on her 90th anniversary. Congratulations to Minnie and there for the celebration. Bob iger there and Katy Perry so you've been busy, Minnie, celebrating here, too, of course, Disney brought our audience these Minnie mouse ears to join in on the fun. I'm telling you, you should see as soon as she walks out everybody starts to smile. Minnie, please stay here every day. For now a check closer to home.

