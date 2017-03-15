Transcript for Mischa Barton's battle against a graphic tape

We are back now with mischa Barton's battle. The actress trying to prevent the release of a private Ta tape-recorded without her consent. Mara schiavocampo has the story. Reporter: She burst onto the scene more than ten years ago as the star of the hit teen drama "The O.C." Aaagh! Reporter: Now mischa Barton facing some much darker moments. This morning the actress revealing she may be the latest celebrity victim of revenge porn. In a statement her attorney saying it has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being shopped around. A number of porn sites they're being shopped to and the price tag reported is up around half a million dollars. Reporter: Revenge porn where nude or sexually explicit material is released without someone's consent has hit Hollywood many times. Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence among those targeted. Barton's attorney says the actress believes she was recorded without her concept by someone she was seeing at the time. It's been a rough year for Barton. In January the 31-year-old was caught on camera behaving erratically. Oh, my god. It's over. Reporter: This TMZ video showing the actress ranting while hanging over the fence of her west Hollywood apartment building wearing nothing but a dress shirt. Barton later saying she had been slipped the date rape drug ghb while celebrating her birthday saying I voluntarily went to get professional help. Weeks later crashing her U-Haul into an apartment building while moving. What are we going to even do about this. As seen in this video. Now Barton is fighting back against whoever may have the footage warning we will find you and we will come after you. For "Good morning America," Mara schiavocampo, ABC news, new York. Mischa Barton's attorney Lisa bloom is joining us now and, Lisa, thank you for joining us and I guess the first question, how was mischa doing right now? Mischa is brave. Mischa has decided that it's time to stand up for her rights and I always think when a woman does that, it's a very healthy and empowering move. And, Lisa, when did mischa become aware of the tapes? Was it before or after this situation of these reports? She's been aware for some time via rumors that perhaps somebody was out there shopping these tapes. But she wasn't sure until a couple of days ago when there have been reports that there are actual porn sites considering buying these thing. Now you say this was recorded without her consent. So, are you saying that they were recorded secretly? That's right. Mischa contends that she was not aware. She did not consent and she did not even have knowledge that they were being recorded. And up's turned this -- you call this revenge porn and do you believe it's an ex-boyfriend or somebody who is trying to get revenge on her? Yes, mischa believes that there's a man that she was seeing some time ago that did she's surreptitious recordings doing it for financial gain or to get back at her. California does have a law against something like this. Against revenge porn, so do you think the law applies in this case? The law absolutely applies and we have a message for anyone who is trafficking in these images of mischa Barton. We will come after Yo we will bring you to justice under the strong California law on both the criminal and civil side. This is a form of sexual abuse and we will not stand for it. But even with that being said even with the law you're still concerned that may not be enough to keep this out of circulation. Well, we can't be sure that people are going to comply with the law and we wanted to send out a strong message to anyone who is considering purchasing or posting these images that she does not consent and that we will come after you. If they do they can be sure that they will be -- that we will come after them and they will hear from us. You just said a little bit earlier you consider this a form of sexual assault. We're a lot with the Marines' nude photo scandal going on now but can you talk about the impact it has on victims? There is another side to this. There is a huge impact on victims. That's why I say this is a form of intimate partner violence. And that's why California, a number of states have passed laws against it. This is very serious. Women have committed suicide over images like this being posted. We have the right to control our bodies. We have the right to control images of our bodies and anybody who violates those laws can and should be prosecuted. I'm very proud to be in California that has a strong law against this. Well, you know what, Lisa, thank you very much for your time. We appreciate you, Lisa bloom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.