Transcript for Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA 2017

Textalyzer, okay. Now to America's newest pageant queen. They crowned the 2017 winner miss district of Columbia, Kara Mccullough. She walked away with this year's title in a nailbiter and joining us now is miss usa 2015, Olivia Jordan and, Olivia, a lot of heat online for comments made when miss usa was asked about health care and a lot of comments were made. We're going to look at somewhat she said. Let's take a look. Do you think affordable health care for all U.S. Citizens is a right or a privilege and why? I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege. As a government employee I am granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs so all the American citizens worldwide. And, Olivia that lit up social media right there and what are people saying online about her comments on health care? You know, this was such a controversial topic and people are heated about it. But I really felt that they -- people are saying she should have said it was a brigright instead of a privilege but it came around to Americans should have jobs and health care so I think that she came from a good place and I would like to hear more about what she has to say on the issue because she only had 30 seconds to answer the question and as you know, for such a hot topic that is not enough time. You know that all too well and you bring up a good point about that, Olivia. 30 seconds and when people are trying to say, I said I want to hear more from her. It's hard to in just 30 seconds. How difficult is to be put on the spot like that and give an answer? You know, it is -- these are the hardest topics. They always come at you with the hard-hitting questions and you only have such a brief moment to think about it and answer and what high pressure that your job literally depends on what comes out of your moat so it's so intense and you definitely have to do a lot of preparation. You have to be well versed on every topic that is plaguing our world and then you only get a brief amount of time to get your thoughts across, so it's definitely challenging and I think she handled herself with confidence, grace and she's a nuclear scientist, I'm so proud to have her in the miss usa family. A lot of positives there. Five women on the stage last night, they emigrated to the U.S. At a young age. Spotlighted diversity yesterday. How important was that? Absolutely. It's so important to just celebrate all of these women and their stories and the diversity of America was absolutely represented on this stage and in the past few years I think you've seen more of that and you've seen more of who these women are, how strong, how confident. How well educated and the diversity of what their field of study is, what their job is and where they come from in the world and I think that was a beautiful celebration last night of all of that. All of that. Miss usa. Unfair question, though. That's a tough question to ask someone, right, privilege versus right on health care. You can ask somebody their favorite color. Exactly, right. If they're a tree what kind of tree would they be? You can ask hard questions but that's a setup. Olivia, thank you. Dan, thank you for weighing in. I wasn't asked to but nevertheless. That never stops you. Yeah. He's going to be a judge one

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.