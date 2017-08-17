Transcript for Mission Impossible 6 filming halted after Tom Cruise injured on set

Let me move the coffee because I'm excited today. Update from "Mission: Impossible 6." Production on the film has been halted after its star, Tom Cruise, had a very close call doing a stunt on the set over the weekend. Cruise will be given a few months to recover after breaking his ankle and possibly hurting his hip on the set. He was jumping from a platform onto a roof when he got hurt. Thankfully that safety harness was in place. It could have been so much worse. In a statement from paramount the actor thanked everyone for their concern and support and said he can't wait to share the film when it opens on its scheduled release date, July 27th, 2018. Get well soon. Up next, you got to give miss Aretha Franklin some r-e-s-p-e-c-t, baby. ??? so she's putting her money where her mouthsome the queen of soul has announced -- Ongoing. She is moving full time to her beloved city of Detroit. And that's not all. The star says she plans to open a nightclub in her hometown where she would occasionally sing and also bring in other acts to perform. The 75-year-young incredible entertainer announced her retirement earlier this year but after 57 years of doing what she loves, I guess it's easier said than done. He retirement includes finishing up a brand-new CD with Clive Davis and timely moving ahead with this dream she has of a club she's wanted to open for years. The name of it will simply be Aretha's. I like it. That's awesome. And she still sounds amazing. Don't you think? Yeah. Road trip. Yes. Let's go. Girls trip. Sorry, boys. And then finally, when the total eclipse of the sun happens on Monday, August 21st get ready for a total eclipse of the heart. If you were lucky enough to book a trip on the total eclipse cruise you'll be treated to the 1993 hit by Bonnie Tyler. All you can eat, all you can drink and Bonnie Tyler. Did you see David. Why didn't I know? Maybe it's not too last. The broadcast from -- It seems like a "World news tonight" opportunity. It's true, yes. I think you need some help. Tyler says she's thrilled for the opportunity. She's working on a shorter version of the not so short ballad so she will be totally in sync where the moon sails across the country. They will be in a perfect spot to catch the total eclipse as it heads from Orlando to the caribbean. A couple fun facts to the hit we all know the words to. You know it was written for Bonnie by theone who wrote all of meat loaf's anthems. It sounds like a meat loaf song. Jim Steinman and lost a grammy for best song to Irene CARA's "What a feeling." Learned a little something there. Every day you learn a little something. Whether you want to or not. Thank, Lara. I hope I didn't bring something to the table every day.

