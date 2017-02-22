Transcript for Missouri man accused of plotting President's Day terror attack

Now to a major arrest in Missouri. A man accused of plotting a presidents' day terror attack is now facing charges and our senior justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas, is in Washington with all those details for us. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, robin. According to the FBI the suspect was hoping for mass homicide on a holiday. Specifically just two days ago, a nightmare scenario to terrorize presidents' day. The FBI claims Robert Hester Jr. Is a would-be terrorist planning a bombing spree on a scale he believed was ten types bigger than the Boston marathon attack. The alleged mission of a U.S. Citizen with a brief stint in the U.S. Army, a presidents' day terror massacre targeting buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City. But it was all a sting. The FBI locked in on Hester after he allegedly began posting ISIS propaganda and declarations of jihad on social media using a number of aliases including junaid Muhammad. He opened himself up to being contacted, was very anxious to be recognized and kind of walked right into this trap set for him by the FBI. Reporter: Hester allegedly bought copper wire, batteries and roofing nails for pipe bombs and was shown three ak-47 assault rifles and two handguns. When an FBI undercover agent posing as an ISIS terrorist said the bloody plot was going to, quote, bring them to their knees, Hester responded, allegedly, I can't wait the operatives appeared to wish yacht most of the planning for the attack but Hester was all in, prosecutors say and was given a chance to walk away but allegedly said, I'm down, robin. Oh, my goodness. Pierre and the FBI is reminding people we have to watch out for everyone and to stay vigilant. Reporter: That's right. FBI officials went out of their way to say radicals could be anyone. All right, thank you, Pierre.

