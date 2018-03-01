Transcript for Mitt Romney changes his Twitter location from Massachusetts to Utah amidst Senate run speculation

The former boxer says it's time to hang up his gloves this now opens the door for Mitt Romney to make a possible run for the U tossed seat Romney has become an outspoken critic. Of the president and could be a powerful foe up here on the hill now he hasn't said yet what he plans to do next but check this out. Overnight he changed the low Peter on his Twitter account from Massachusetts. Where he was once the former governor. Team top where he is a longtime resident everyone up you're now reading all these Twitter tea leaves to trying figure out what Ronnie. Might do next. I'm sure they're doing it because what he did that paper like whom let's appear or pay or hatch is just the latest. Powerful Republicans. Two indicate that he's gonna leave office what does this mean Mary for the mid terms. Iran and we're seeing a real exodus of GOP heavyweights appear hacks now joins Jeff flake and Bob Corker in announcing they will not. Seek re election while over in the house you have at least 28 Republicans. Who have announced plans to retire or resign MA these are lawmakers from deep red states but but this does make what is expected to be an already difficult election year for Republicans. Even more difficult and remember Republicans have already lost that he seat in Alabama the Democrat Doug Jones. As expected are will be sworn in here later today that brings the senate. Republican margin down to just one vote which will make their agenda likely more difficult to pass has been that way K Mary thank you.

