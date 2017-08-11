Former MLB star pitcher killed in plane crash

More
Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, died when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed off the coast of Florida, according to authorities.
2:12 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former MLB star pitcher killed in plane crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51009560,"title":"Former MLB star pitcher killed in plane crash","duration":"2:12","description":"Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, died when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed off the coast of Florida, according to authorities.","url":"/GMA/video/mlb-star-pitcher-killed-plane-crash-51009560","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.