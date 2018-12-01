Molly Shannon donates a coat to the Burlington coat drive

A total of 137,025 coats have been donated so far this year to the 11th Annual Warm Coats & Warm Hearts coat drive.
0:29 | 01/12/18

Transcript for Molly Shannon donates a coat to the Burlington coat drive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

