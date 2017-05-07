Transcript for Would you go to 'Mom Camp?'

In fact we know it's the time of year when our kids are officially out of school which means we have to keep them busy with three months with camp, sport, family activities. Summer break is a lot of work for parents, I think most would agree. Sometimes we feel like we might need a vacation from vacation. You know, when you come back and like, oh, my god, I need a vacation. Two moms have come up with a solution for all of us. Take a look. Seriously, there needs to be a summer camps for mom so we get a break from the sumer. Yeah, camp whine a lot. Makeup, mimosas, breakfast, mimosas, brunch, nap. Now, right now this is just a dream. But it would be pretty awesome and I love that they suggested it should be ten days. That's just enough time for you to miss your kids and them to miss you and realize what you do for them. What would you want to do at camp? I would like to do a lot of the things that our kids do. My daughters' camp. Me too. I want to get into that. Waterskiing but with mimosas and with naps. That could get a little dangerous. I would like someone else to pack me and get me ready for camp. That would be nice too. You want a butler. You don't want camp. That's part of camp, right? You can see Kristen and Jenna on their moms night out break tour -- summer break tour right now and they're so funny. Good food for thought this morning, isn't it? They did the one about the bathing suits. Still one of my favorites. I go back and watch it and say how does this look good on any woman. Good summer stuff. Meanwhile, we'll get into a fashion debate for all of you guys over guys wearing high socks with shorts. This is something I have been noticing with my son. I guess it's big in the lacrosse world and they just keep -- they wear them for practice and it has melded over into the school wear. Now it's hitting the runways like a real thing. Paris fashion week. We saw it, celebrities from Justin Bieber, Jonah hill all sporting the look and asked some participants to try the look out. Guy, what do you think of your new look? Here in the studio we've got four guys. If Harry styles can do it, I say why not. And we know you -- what's your name, little guy in the blue? Max. Max, you're a lacrosse player. Yeah. It's a bit of -- it's kind of standard operating procedure. I wearhem to every practice. We're all just copying you. So these are the looks and apparently you don't want to wear them with too short a short because then it gets '70s. Took me ten years to stop doing that. Please, bring it back. Bring in a picture. No real short-shorts with it. Also no real long shorts with it so I guess it has to be just the right length. Right there, straight ahead with the sort of Gucci look -- I think you nailed it. I think your shorts are perfect. You like the look. Yeah, I think it's great. So -- Yeah. Our younger look. I agree. How would you feel in your husband -- Oh, no, no, no. Do it but don't do it with a sandal. Apparently better with an athletic sock than a black sock. I also like George's age requirement. That's important. See, we are like a public service announcement. So that's that. That was the big debate in fashion this morning. All right, cool. Now we get to move on to ESPN's annual "Body issue" is here. Yeah. I saw some of the picture, wow inspiring. So it features the most buzzed about athletes and it includes olympic skier Gus Kenworthy striking a pose right now in the snow and this morning he is joining us live actually from Denver. Good morning, Gus. Good morning. How are you? All right. I'm going to just read this from my card because I'm supposed to ask you, were you actually fully nude when posing for these photos? I was. I was 100% nude. I'm actually nude right now from the waist down. That's the best part. I was naked for the photo shoot for six hours. It was crazy. Did you have any hesitation in doing that? Yeah. I did. I was definitely nervous. I had reservations but I was also really excited to be a part of it and I've always been a fan of "The body issue." I think it's such a beautiful issue and showcases so many different types of bodies and athletes and so it was an honor. Did your family weigh in? My mom said, you're so brave. Which is maybe not the reaction I wanted and then she said, she was like, I wouldn't do it and I was like, well -- I will. Hopefully they don't ask you, I don't think. Gus, I've been skiing out in Colorado before. It's awfully cold out there. Are you thinking of a "Seinfeld" episode? Did they have heaters? No, they had a robe that I could put on but it was actually freezing and so like the photo editor had already prepped me and she was like, think about poses you can do to kind of like hide yourself and like think of creative ways to hide yourself and I got out there in the coal and I was like don't worry, it'll hide itself. Oh, yes. Oh, wow. This guy is funny. I would say you're not hiding a lot though. In prepping for something like this when I see these photos I think immediately I would get right to work. Did you do a lot of diet and exercise change? Did you plan for it? I did for sure. I mean I think like I tried to kind of stick with what I had been doing anyway just in my Normal training in my Normal life. I didn't do a complete 180 but I definitely was like in the gym twice a day, my diet especially for the week right before the shoot was really, really strict. Like no salt, no sugar. Dairy. It was basically like I was eating ice cubes. Well, the photos are beautiful. You look fantastic. I'm sure your mom is very proud, Gus. Thank you. You ready for 2018? I appreciate that. I am. I'm looking forward to it. It's coming up soon. Us too. We'll be rooting for you. Thanks, Gus. All right, and by the way, guys,

