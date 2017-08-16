Transcript for Mom, 3 children injured by fallen tree in Central Park

First this half hour we'll turn to that mother who was really heroic effort helped save her children when that tree came crashing down in central park. Their conditions we're learning about this morning and jalinzie Janis has more. Reporter: This stump is all that's left hitting that mother and her three children. They said somebody is under there. Reporter: Passers-by trying to help Ann Goldman and her three children walking in central park when a massive tree fell on them. We have a large tree that fell. I need ems here fortwith. This jogger cradling her small child. Severat of us ran toward the tree and whatever we could to get this debris away. Reporter: The infant had been in a baby carrier. His two brothers in a stroller. We were able to get the kids and they seemed to be moving. She was unconscious for probably three minutes. Lying on her back. The stroller was off a couple feet in front of her. That was also twisted up in the branches. Reporter: All four taken to the hospital. A relative says she has a broken vertebrae. Her 2-year-old son grant remains in the hospital with a cracked skull. Her other two children suffered facial bruising but have been discharged. A little more emotional when children are involved especially a lot of us have children of our own. I have a son the same age as the 2-year-old. It was definitely heartbreaking to see. Reporter: A witness says if it weren't for Goldman's quick thinking they would all have been killed. The fire department says Goldman hit her head trying to shield branches from striking the kids. This morning, investigators trying to determine why the massive elm tree came crashing down. And you can see the tree's massive roots busted up out of the pavement and the bricks. Several people said they heard a loud crack then saw it fall very quickly. One man said he immediately heard a baby screaming calling it terrifying. David. That's just extraordinary. You see the size of that tree. Glad they all survived it.

