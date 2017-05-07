Transcript for Mom says her hotel reservations were cancelled with no refund

that "Gma" consumer alert. It's an important warning about travel and online bookings. The story of a family who reserved their summer vacation months in advance only to have it canceled on them just weeks before. And ABC's Paula Faris is here with that vacation nightmare that, unfortunately, could happen to you as well. Good morning, Paula. Good morning. It was canceled because the hotel overbooked the rooms and this happens a whole lot more than we think. Unlike the airline industry where overbookings stats are tracked by the government, hotels are not and consumers end up paying the price. Summer is here and many of us have already booked our much needed vacations months in advance. But consumers, beware. Booking your hotel room early doesn't always guarantee your stay. That bend is not the largest of towns or cities. Reporter: Halley booked a condo for a three-day family vacation with expedia.com. More than four months in advance. I felt having been four months ahead of that surely I was ahead of any queue that formed. Reporter: A couple of weeks before she received notification from expedia that her ses remember had been canceled due to overbooking. In a statement to our ABC news affiliate they said the overbooking was caused by external factors beyond the direct control of expedia. Hotels overbook for the same reason airlines do. They're greedy. They want to make sure their hotels are full even if they have a nonrefundable room rate which many of them do now they'll still try to sell that hotel night to somebody else. Reporter: We took a look at their disclaimer. While many would miss it we found this, the expedia companies and the expedia partners have no liability and will make no refund in the event of an any delay, cancellation or overbooking. It took me about three days, it was on the third day that I had this resolved. I logged my phone time. There was an excess of 6 1/2 hours of actual logged phone time. Reporter: Her persistence paid off. Expedia reaccommodated her at a nearby holiday inn and gave her $500 worth of expedia coupons but she said that's not enough. The product I had purchased was not delivered and what I received in turn was not a refund of cash, it was a refund of an opportunity to do business with them again. I felt that that's a rip-off. Reporter: Now our expert tells us the hotel and airbnb industries are not regulated so there is no way to track how often they're overbooking. When they do they are obligated by practice not by law to find another hotel that's comparable but for her it wasn't sufficient. If you are part of a loyalty program that can protect you but no promises. She is now advocates because there are no regulations. I'm surprised at that. I know. Seems like there are regulations in the airline industry but not in hole tell or airbnb. Read that fine print. By the way, great color choice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.