Transcript for Mom of 2 kids in YouTube stars' 'prank' videos speaks out

ABC news exclusive. The biological mother of two children featured in those extreme YouTube videos is speaking out fighting for full custody of her kids. T.J. Holmes, you've been on this from the very beginning. Yeah, good morning and this was that popular daddyofive YouTube channel. They are now down to three kids in that home because child protective services stepped in after an emergency protective order was put in place and they removed two of the kids from that home and now the biological mother says she doesn't ever want her kids to return to that home. Daddyofive, the YouTube videos showing these parents pranking their own kids generated millions of views. I swear to god I didn't do that. Reporter: Now the biological mother of the two youngest kids in the videos Cody and Emma is speaking out expressing her outrage. I'm glad I was not in the same room as Mike and Heather at the time they did that to my children. Reporter: Rose hall says when she watched this video. Stop it. Showing her ex-partner shove Cody, that's when she decided she had to try to regain custody of her kids. It was very painful. I cried. I had an anxiety attack the same day. Reporter: The videos have sparked a firestorm. Many call the couple abusive. Child protective services started an investigation. Hall went to court last Friday and was granted an emergency order of protection giving her temporary custody of Cody and Emma. He's abusing my kid, hurting my kids. Reporter: Now hall says she wants full custody of her kids. She and her attorney will be in court later today to hear the recommendation of child protective it wases. A judge decides what happens next. Is it conceivable a judge would say that's not abuse or neglect? It's conceivable. Reporter: When we sat down with the Martins last week they said they knew they had made some mistakes. We love our kids. They're the most important thing in the world to us. We made poor parenting choices by portraying ourselves this way but we are not bad people. I am ashamed. This just -- it started out as family fun. It started with me and my kids, we would just -- for them it was just about making a video. Reporter: A crisis management firm representing the Martins released this statement, the Martins accept full responsibility for their parenting decisions and remain transparent and cooperative with oversight agencies. There is a significant professional services team working with the entire family. All focused on healing and a more positive future particularly for the children. Meanwhile, hall says Cody and Emma are improving under her care. It's going to take a long time to get them back on track and to be better again. All right, well, the mom's side calls it gross immaturity exploiting the kids for fame and money and calling them sadistic so they'll be in court at 2:00 and the court could extend this emergency order or make a decision those kids will stay with the biological mother for an extended period of time. Wow. The kids, you were talking about the abuse but now the kids are in a court system now. It's just a mess for the kids right now. I know you talked to the parents. Did you see the kids? The kids were some of the most charming, warm, Normal, funny kids -- everything looked Normal in that household but still there's an argument that they're going through things they don't even understand. Right now more and more we need to get this resolved. Appreciate it.

