Transcript for Mom warns of indoor heat stroke dangers for toddlers

Now to a very important "Gma" parenting alert about the dangers of indoor heatstroke. A mother's warning getting a lot of attention after she posted this photo revealing her 2-year-old nearly died while napping in her bedroom on a hot day. Mara schiavocampo is here with the story and this is a very, very important thing for people to know. We talk about hot cars. You never think about indoors being a danger. This mom says that her child's room was as hot as a sauna and that she woke her daughter in the Nick of time saving her life. In fact, experts say on a hot day indoor rooms can get even hotter than outside temperatures. During a recent heat wave, 23-year-old mom of two, Jennifer kept her girls inside to avoid the heat. Eventually putting her 2-year-old anastasia down for an afternoon nap. While there was to fan in the room and no air-conditioning, Jennifer says the shades were down and a window cracked. Came upstairs and it was like a sauna in her room. Reporter: But when Jennifer checked on her daughter after 90 minutes she noticed something was wrong. Her face was swollen and red and she was sweating and she was -- felt like somebody lit her on fire. Reporter: Jennifer quickly called for help and when the ambulance arrived her daughter's internal temperature had reached 104 degrees. Her blood sugar dangerously low. Hour I was playing with her basically she was on her deathbed. Reporter: The paramedics treated her would woke up after five minutes. Jennifer later posted this picture on Instagram to warn other parents. The reason I posted it is because I don't want it to happen to somebody else's baby because it was horrifying and I know what it's like to lose a child and I would never want my friends or family or anybody to have to go through something they could prevent. Reporter: According to the CDC infants and young children have a harder time regulating their body temperature. A child's body overheating three to five types faster than adults. And indoor rooms can actually get hotter than outside temperatures. There's no ventilation. If it has a large window where the sun just pours in all day and heats the room, this may be one room in the house gets hotter than all the other rooms in the house. Sometimes a window being open might not make any difference at all. Reporter: Now, these are the signs to look out for. If kids get really sweaty and red or have trouble breathing or speaking, you have to try to cool them off immediately with like a cool towel or some ice and if they lose consciousness you have to seek medical help immediately. Michael, the good news is that little girl is totally fine and mom has added fans to the room. I don't think most parents would think about it. Thank you.

