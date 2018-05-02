Transcript for Must-see moments of Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show

But first, we begin with Justin Timberlake's half time show. That selfie moment a young fan. And Timberlake's big trigt to prince. Both made headlines this morning. Back to T.J. In Minnesota with more. Hey, T.J.? Reporter: Strahan, would you believe some people were upset with gisten Timberlake's half time performance before it started. Word leaks a few days ago that he would use a hologram to honor prince. The way he chose, some people were not sold on. ??? ??? don't be so quick to come on now I want to rock you body ??? Did you catch that? Justin Timberlake entered the stadium singing "Rock your body." Yep, the same song he performed 14 years ago with Janet Jackson when she had that infamous malfunction. Fans hoping for a reunion with Janet or nsync were disappointed. Minneapolis, this one's for you. Reporter: A massive projection of prince appeared on the field. And the two sang in unison to prin's hit, "I would die4 U." To mixed reaks from users. ??? I would I do for you ??? Reporter: Also part of the tribute, downtown Minneapolis lit up in purple, with the outline of prince's iconic symbol outlining the stadium. ??? I'm bringing sexy back them other boys ??? Reporter: Timberlake danced his way on the stage. Treating the crowd to some of his biggest hits. Like "Sexy back" and "Cry me a river." Come on. Reporter: Issues with the audio lit up Twitter. One fan tweeted I've literally never heard a worse pro aud Yost mix. Justin, when you get off the stage, fire the whole sound crew. ??? Got that in my feet ??? ??? I can't take my eyes up off it ??? Reporter: Timberlake closed the show out with his feel-good hit. Let me hear you Minneapolis! ??? Can't stop the feeling ??? Reporter: And one fan got the selfie of a lifetime. 13-year-old Ryan snapped this pic. I got to be on TV with Justin Timberlake. It's crazy. Everyone is taking me. My phone is going crazy. I've probably gotten 45, 50 calls in the last 0 minutes. Reporter: Ryan might just be the breakout star of the night. Thank you, Minneapolis! Super bowl selfies. Reporter: That was certainly a memorable part of the ter por mans. So much controversy if you will, and problems surrounding it. One other note on prince and the H hologram. He spoke to it before his death. He found it demonic to use these tools. He said, hey, if I was meant to jam with duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same era. Very stated. Great performance. I guess they wanted to pay tribute to prince. Game in Minnesota. He was a big viking fan. And his family signed off on it in the end. It was beautiful. The purple on the snow. It was gorgeous. Great tribute to prince. Couldn't get any better. They did it as classy a way as you could do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.