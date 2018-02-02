-
Now Playing: Slenderman Stabbing Suspect Told Doctor She Might Still Kill if the Character Asked
-
Now Playing: 'Slenderman' Trial Sees New Defense Emerge for 1 of the Suspects
-
Now Playing: How to protect kids in sports from the flu
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl prepares for freezing cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: Moms of guilty teens in 'Slender Man' case speak out
-
Now Playing: High flu activity reported in 39 states
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old in custody after 'accidental' shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl 2018 could be coldest ever
-
Now Playing: What do we know about the secret GOP memo?
-
Now Playing: Trump rallies supporters but doesn't mention GOP memo
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: YouTube star Logan Paul vows to 'learn from' suicide video backlash
-
Now Playing: Trump to decide on release of classified GOP memo
-
Now Playing: Coffee in California may come with a warning
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl 'left shark' breaks his silence
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have Valentine's Day gifts
-
Now Playing: How to make the ultimate Super Bowl snack stadium
-
Now Playing: George Clooney describes how he first met his wife, Amal
-
Now Playing: Most popular winning game day food delivery orders
-
Now Playing: Inside the off-field life of Tom Brady as he heads to the Super Bowl LII
-
Now Playing: College-age young women open up about coming of age in a #MeToo world