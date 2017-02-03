Transcript for 'Moonlight' director shares the Oscars acceptance speech he planned to give

And, you know, it's taking a few days to sink in but director Barry Jenkins is revealing the speech he would have given had his movie "Moonlight" be called up in a Normal fashion at the oscars. He tells "The Hollywood reporter" he planned on keeping it short and personal saying in part the writer, Terrell and I are the main characters Sharon. When you watch "Moonlight" you don't assume a boy you grew up how and when we did to win an academy awards so anyone watching let it be a symbol, a reflection that leads you to love yourself. Here, I did it for you, Barry. I felt like I needed to say that I was there and I just want to say wow. Obvious now what we saw is not what he planned. He says in fact he is surprised he was able to get any words out given the shock of the situation. Oh, yeah. Now I shall leave it. Also in "Pop news" this morning let's hear it for the women of nasa. Isn't it great our little girs are talking about the women of nasa? A lot of us didn't even know there were women of nasa. Fresh off the Oscar love given to the movie "Hidden figures" the toy company Lego announced the winner of its fan design contest is the women behind America's space program. Fantastic. Really great. Those figures are representing Margaret Hamilton, salary ride, may Jemison, Nancy grace Roman and Katherine Johnson who is portrayed by taraji P. Henson in the Oscar nominated biographical drama match the figurines are scheduleded for release late this year or early next. And then finally in this first edition of "Pop news," eyes may be described as the window to the soul but scientists are suggesting that they also play a key role in trust and bonding. According to scientists from two universities in the Netherlands your pupil size, the pupil size -- The size of your pupils -- It's not dirty. Why are you making it dirty Pupil size of lovers become synchronized as they grow to trust each other, in fact, almost always dilating to increase the connection. Analysts studied 59 couples using trust games and determined without question this phenomenon is controlled by the love hormone oxytocin. All right. "Pop news" investigation right there. So when the pupils get

