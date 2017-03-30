Transcript for Motorcyclist survives cliffside crash caught on camera

Now to an incredible rescue caught on camera in California. A motorcycle driver losing control of his bike going over a cliff and his friend rushing in to save him. ABC's Nick watt has that story. Reporter: Keep your eye on that guy. Oh, . Reporter: Again, slo-mo, again, watch how close that SUV came to hitting him. Oh . Reporter: The guy with the helmet cam and potty mouth who filmed it all is David. Back on the scene reliving the moment his buddy rode off a cliff. Willy! He went up six or seven feet in the air. I thought he was dead. I didn't know what's down there. Reporter: Then after that he went silent. Yes. Call 911. Battalion 4, vehicle over the side. Angeles forest highway. Reporter: Maybe a 50-foot drop but Willy is alive and awake. Do you feel anything broken? I don't know. Don't move, okay. What do you remember? What happened? My back tire like slipped. Ooh. My left arm hurts a lot. Yeah, it's probably broken, dude. I saw you flip twice. Did you feel that or don't you remember? I don't remember. Reporter: The fire department arrives clifftop. Don't move. Okay. Throw a bunch of ropes down and get you guys out by rope. What's your name? Willy. Willy. Yes, sir. And you are a lucky man, Willy. Oh, yeah, man. Reporter: Willy, a miracle of the Angeles crest highway, a fractured shoulder. Soon he says he'll be back on his bike. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.