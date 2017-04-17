Transcript for Multi-state manhunt for Cleveland man suspected in killing in video uploaded to Facebook

Much more on that this morning. First, the manhunt after the horrific crime posted on Facebook, five states are on alert this morning. Alex Perez is in Cleveland, Ohio, with the latest. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Police are pleading with the suspect to turn himself in. The FBI and local investigators have been working through the night to catch up to him. I'm about to kill this guy right here. Reporter: This morning, the FBI and police in a manhunt looking for man in a cold-blooded act of murder. We know who he will and he'll eventually be caught. Reporter: Officials issuing an aggravated murder warrant for Steve Stephens. They plef he shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin. On Sunday afternoon, Stephens allegedly approached the elderly man, savagely killing him just seconds after telling him he's about to shoot him because of a woman. All right can you do me a favor? Can you say joy lane? Joy lane? Yeah. She's the reason why, this is about to happen to you. Reporter: The homicide too disturbing for us to show. One male shot. Gsw to the face. This man right here was a good man. And I just hate -- I hate that he's gone. Reporter: Five states on high alert this morning as the search intensifies. Overnight, a ping from Stephens' cell phone detected near er I E, Pennsylvania. Authorities say steechs posted on Facebook that he had lost everything due to gambling. I just snapped, man. Reporter: In another post Sunday, before what Stephens calls the Easter day slaughter, he says he killed at least 13 people. That's what I did. We want this to end with as much peace as we can bring to this right now. We want him to turn himself in. Reporter: He's believed to be driving a white Ford fusion. Authorities say steechs posted the crime after it happened and did not Facebook live it as initially thought. Authorities this morning reminding the public, he's considered armed and very dangerous, robin? Yes, he is. We bring in ABC news consultant, former FBI special agent Brad Garrett. What are authorities doing? The real key is going to be, I think, tracking his cell phone. Ill pinged in Erie county, Pennsylvania. That's why you have this five-state alert. The disturbing part is he kills a total stranger. You don't have a direction to go maybe of other potential targeting for him. You also don't know the mind set of this guy. What is really driving him. He worked at this facility with children. His girlfriend, apparently, made comments she didn't see any signs of this. So what really happened to this guy. I don't buy that he snapped. This stuff builds up over a period of time and then they launch. You have to be careful -- you want people to be aware. And N the particular states. You don't want for this guy to possibly be knowing that they're closing in on him. So how do you balance the two? You balance the two by the following. You tell the public, look, you need to tell us if you see this car or this guy. And then back off, call local law enforcement. Let them handle it. You need the eyes and ears of the public to probably catch him. We have talked about this before. And, the crime by itself is horrendous. The fact that it was posted online just adds to it. Is there anything that can be done to prevent crimes like this from being posted? Facebook is actually fairly good at capturing these things and pulling them off. They've done it a lot with pornography and other superviolent things. To an extent. Think about the billions of postings every day. They have software to pull certain things out. I don't know that they do on something quite like this immediately. You'll be back on another case. Thank you.

