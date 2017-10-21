Transcript for Music superstar Ed Sheeran opens up about substance abuse

A superstar opening up about his substance abuse. He talked about his recent battle and how he's taken control of his life and Marci Gonzalez has more. Good morning. Reporter: Hi, Paula and Dan. The famous musician who also recently postpon some tour dates after a bike accident revealing that personal struggle on a British talk show sharing what led up to it and how he got back on track. ??? Reporter: Ed sheeran is known for pouring his heart out into his chart-topping singles. ??? I'm love with the shape of you ??? but but now "The shape of you" crooner is opening up about his battle with substance abuse on an episode of "The Jonathan Ross show" that airs tonight. Fame took a toll on his life. I didn't adjust, he says on the program according to people because I was constantly working on tour and all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them mostly like substance abuse. ??? Maybe we found love right where we are ??? He's sending a message to other people who might be struggling with their own substance use that you don't have to hide from this and you can recover. Reporter: The 26-year-old Brit says he didn't notice he had a problem until people around him brought it to his attention. It just started gradually happening. It all starts off as a party and then you're doing it on your own and it's not so that was a wake-up call saying the substance abuse factored into his year-long hiatus from social media and explaining to his fans I find myself seeing myself through a screen and not my eyes. It's a wonderful thing he took that time away. He knew what he needed. Reporter: Sheerine shares he focused on his music during his recovery and worked my whole life to where I am. You can't lose that over something you do in your spare time. And he credits his girlfriend cherry Seaborn with helping him. He balances him out and living together has grounded him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.