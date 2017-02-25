Transcript for Mystery of Indiana Powerball winner excites small town

Much better story coming out of the midwest. A small town in Indiana is on a big high with the Powerball mystery. Who bought the single winning ticket to a gigantic jackpot. And Diane -- I got so excited. Your story was so exciting about this. Are you going to start -- This is like a big game of guess who, everybody. Wow, Diane. But, it is. I feel like we've walked on to the set of "Steel magnolias." Where is the Oscar, everybody? This is like -- it's a giant game of guess who. 180 days to claim the prize but everyone in Lafayette, Indiana, is dying to know who they are now and how they plan to spend that $435 million prize. This is Powerball. Reporter: Someone in the Hoosier state is $435 million richer this morning. I hope you have your tickets. Reporter: But officials say it's still a mystery who in the small town of Lafayette holds the winning numbers. The Powerball ticket. Reporter: Melinda Carter manager of the lucky store says even she doesn't know would bought it but like the rest of the country she can't wait to find out. It's overwhelming of excitement. It really is. We just hope they come through and tell us who they are. Reporter: The jackpot is one of the ten biggest in Powerball history and people here are hoping the money is well spent. I hope they use it for a good cause. Hopefully charitable donations. Carter says the good news comes at a time when it's needed. I think it brings a positive note for everything that's going on right now. I mean I know there's a lot of things that are really bad going on but like for having a power ball winner here in Lafayette, Indiana, it's amazing. Now, another layer, the ticket may have been bought by someone passing through the town rather than -- Oh. From the town. Here's the other thick, Indiana law allows jackpot winners to remain anonymous. So we may never know who won. Be funny if the winner doesn't even know. Threw it away. I hope they do. Anybody at the desk in Lau lafayet Lafayette, Indiana. My husband is around there. I should ask my in-laws. If they buy a Bentley. All of a sudden Paula will have a better relationship with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.