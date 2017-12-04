Transcript for Nancy Kerrigan opens up about her 6 miscarriages

We are back now with that personal revelation from olympian Nancy Kerrigan. The "Dancing with the stars" competitor performed a beautiful foxtrot. Dedicated to motherhood on Monday. And revealed her secret struggle to grow her family. ABC's Abbie Boudreau has the story. Reporter: Nancy Kerrigan, two-time olympic medalist going for the gold on "Dancing with the stars" this season. But on Monday night, tearfully revealing she's had a long journey to motherhood. Almost felt shameful, I think, like because I couldn't do it on my own. Suffering a crushing six miscarriages in eight years. People have babies every day. This is up is a natural thing. Why did -- why would I keep losing a baby? Reporter: After the birth of her son math knew in 1996, Nancy an her husband struggled to have more children. It's devastating. It's so hard on your marriage and you think, god, what's wrong with me? You blamed yourself. Of course. Reporter: Miscarriage is the most common complication of pregnancy in the United States. Occurring in 15 to 20% of pregnancies. The pregnancy was like 12 weeks so it was far enough along we actually told Matthew. It was crazy hard to tell him after. Sorry. He was so excited he was going to have a brother or sister then you have to go back and say, that's not going to happen and trying to explain to a little kid like why. Reporter: Finally Kerrigan turned to ivf and had her son Ryan in 2005 and daughter Nicole in 2008. Even with when I finally had Brian, it took a long time to name him. It was like being afraid to get attached. ??? While you're out there getting where you've been to ??? Reporter: Kerrigan dedicating her turn in the ballroom to her three children hoping to show them to never give up. Life throws some wild curveballs at you and you know, but just it's okay. Keep moving forward. Reporter: For "Good morning America" Abbie Boudreau, ABC news, Los Angeles. Keep moving forward and our chief women's health correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here. Six miscarriages. That has got to be so tough. Yeah, Nancy was so honest about the feelings of shame and guilt. But what's happening physically inside the body when that happens? It's a spectrum so you can see anything from mild effects to severe effects. If you look at some more common physical effects things like requiring a DNC which is a mine for surgical procedure, blood loss in some cases which can be mild or it could be extreme. Pain which is almost universal and then infection, less common, but, again, hearing about 15% to 20%, 25% in pregnants it affects a lot of women. As an ob/gyn, when do you look for underlying problems. If a woman is pregnant enough times many women will suffer one miscarriage. The definition is three or more but clinically we tart to generate workup after two miscarriages and we're looking for the more common causes which would be things like genetic abnormalities in the embryo or thyroid problem, polycystic ovarian problems, clotting conditions or fibroids but know those things can contribute to miscarriage and know what does not contribute to miscarriage. So it's so important for women and their partners to know it has nothing to do with how active you've been, how Mauch exercise you did or how stressed you are. In that case there would be no live births. Or forgetting to take your vitamins for a day or two, do not play the self-blame. Nancy said it was tough on her marriage. How would you counsel patients on that. If you don't aggress the emotional you're missing half the picture here, so it takes time and this is not just for the woman but it's really, you know for the whole couple. It's a loss. It's a loss. They need time to grieve that loss and they should not be told don't worry. You can try again. We need to generate the appropriate amount of empathy for what they've just been through. Absolutely, thank you, very, very helpful and brave of Nancy.

