Nathalie Emmanuel says fans can expect 'more blood' from final 'Game of Thrones' season

More
The cast of the hit show opened up in an interview with ABC News' Jesse Palmer about what's in store for the final season.
3:16 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nathalie Emmanuel says fans can expect 'more blood' from final 'Game of Thrones' season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48580690,"title":"Nathalie Emmanuel says fans can expect 'more blood' from final 'Game of Thrones' season","duration":"3:16","description":"The cast of the hit show opened up in an interview with ABC News' Jesse Palmer about what's in store for the final season. ","url":"/GMA/video/nathalie-emmanuel-fans-expect-blood-final-game-thrones-48580690","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.