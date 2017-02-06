Transcript for National Spelling Bee champion describes her win

We are back now with our big board and the brand-new Scripps national spelling bechamp, ananya vinay, we're going to speak with her in a minute but we want to you take a look at when she won it all. Marocain. She know what is it means. M-a-r-o-c-a-I-n, marocain. That is correct. Congratulations. You are the champion. And ananya joins us now. Nearly 20 rounds back and forth in the final for you to come out on top. How are you feeling this morning about your big win, ananya? It's really amazing but I'm kind of tired at the same time. Well, you were amazing, ananya and what were you thinking when you heard the final word? Well, I was thinking I knew it and I knew that I was going to win. Wow. And that leads me to my next question, ananya. People even wrote about in this morning. You seemed unflappable, totally confident. You never looked like you were nervous ever. Were you? Tell me how you were feeling on the stage. Well, I just dealt with my word. I figured it out. Well, you know, so many people who are wondering how you got so good at this. So what is it like? What is the practice? How do you practice for the competition? Well, I've been studying all year just a couple of hours every day and then I just learn more words throughout the year and revise constantly. Wow. Let me ask you this. You've won nearly 40,000 -- actually more than $40,000 in prizes and in cash. What are you going to do with that money and what are you going to do next? Well, I'm going to split up the money with my brother and put it in my college account. Ah, very smart girl. Not that I'm surprised. One last question. When did you first realize that you were a really good speller? I just had a love of reading when I was little and then eventually that became a love of words and competing in spelling bees. We're glad you had that love and congratulations to you, your family and you got one happy brother because you're going to split that money and put it in your college fund with him so, ananya, congratulations on being the spelling bee champion. Congrats. Thank you. All right. Have a great day, young lady. Have a great weekend and we're going to switch now to an emotional moment at the French open. Nicolas almagro against Juan martin del potro collapsing in tears after he injured a knee injury. That knee injury forced him to retire from the match but something amazing happened after this. An amazing moment of sportsmanship between the two. Take a look. With injuries right there. Big hug from Juan martin. You got to love it. It pulls at your heart. I watched it this morning. I mean, he -- the sobs that were coming out of him were so gut wrenching and to have him walk over and just give him that pat on the back, it was incredible. And del potro had his own injuries in years before so he understood and it was so -- the sobs were so personal, it was kind of hard to watch but it's great to see that sportsmanship between those two and, good luck. Heal up, young man. Heal up.

