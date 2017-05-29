Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week

A member of Navy SEAL Elite Parachute team "The Leap Frogs" was killed in a parachuting accident during Fleet Week in Jersey City, New Jersey.
0:40 | 05/29/17

Transcript for Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

