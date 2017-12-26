NBA star gives back to children in need

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall helped a family that had fallen on hard times by giving them $1,000 worth of groceries, tickets to a game and paying private school tuition for the family's twins.
1:18 | 12/26/17

For them a mile more than it is. We know of the great basketball player would be known as a better person. Citizen kids with sentiment which is that this kid. That shouldn't get any wild because I mean when that opportunity. So he's got the movement for the holidays and in need him to get to a game. So mom and dad as what the other word thank you so much for your generosity and your kind spirit. There's. Having. The addition. I really appreciate I lost my dead ranging now from cancer no I didn't do Buick and his balance how to survive.

