Transcript for Netflix hit by major security breach

We're back with our big board. A major security breach for Netflix targeted by a hacker who leaked unreleased episodes of "Orange is the new black" because Netflix wouldn't pay a ransom. Jason tanz joins us. It turns out Netflix, they're already a victim. "Orange is the new black" is out there but this hacker threatening other networks as well? Yeah, that's right. This is a problem that goes beyond Netflix and claims to have 36 different television shows and movie as valuable he's going to start leaking. The problem is it's sort of a weakest link problem. They didn't hack into Netflix specifically but a post-production sound mixing studio and that's the problem that all these shows involve a ton of partners and you're only as good as the weakest partner. Used to be where vhs tape somebody -- they set it up and see people getting popcorn if you see one of those but could this be the future of piracy and hacking? Well, we'll see. You know, "Game of thrones" has been the top five -- I'm sorry for the last five years has been the most pirated show and really hasn't hurt HBO. Doesn't seem to hurt "Game of thrones" that much. This is a subscription model so it's not the same thing as with a movie every time somebody watches it that's money you're not getting. Netflix is looking into it. We're aware of the situation. A production vendor had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement is made aware of. No sense any of these networks will pay a ransom, right? Hard to imagine. They're only worth it if somebody pays it. If they keep up a wall of not paying there is no business model for it in other cyberthreat. We did a version called the ten concerts Facebook meme. Why are some security experts warning about this. This is the deal where you listen concerts, nine of which you went to and one fake and your friends guess which one is fake. Sometimes those backup security questions are what was your first concert. I think it'soverblown. If you're concerned get two-factor authentication and use a password app. That that's probably a better way than not participating in this. Nobody's business what concerts I went to, George. Now we'll go to that shark alert. A woman attacked at a popular California beach over the weekend was airlifted to the hospital and this is the latest incident coming as lifeguards test out new technology like drones to see if they can help keep swimmers safe and T.J. Holmes joins us from Seabright, New Jersey. Just days ago a drone captured footage of a shark swimming beneath the surface in Australia. How can this technology help protect these beachgoers? Reporter: Need to remind viewers about how many were killed in the U.S. Last year in a shark encounter, zero. The year before that, one. The year before that, zero. The year before that, one. So the chances are extremely unlikely, but if you can't sleep one night and catch a "Jaws" marathon those numbers don't make you feel better especially when you show a video like that to think that some people are out there and don't know sharks are lurking underneath them. These drones can give you a bird's-eye view and standing out on a beach you're looking at murky water and don't know what's out there so that's what the drones can do, give you somewhat peace of mind and give you a heads-up. You got one behind you. Can you show us how it works? Let's go ahead and get it in the air and launch it and head down the shoreline. My drone operators are about 50 yards behind me so they're not even on the beach so this thing takes off and can give us a view, again, it's murky out there. I have no idea what's in the waters. You can send a drone out to give you a view. Now, how do you get word back to people? Well, a couple of different ways. One is drones can be sent hours before people actually get into the water so before you get to the beach or get to the beach they can give you a heads-up saying, hey, there are sharks out there. The other thing they could just maybe give the surfers a heads-up to say, hey, there's something right underneath you. Thank you for that and I'll stay in the pool with George. Jason, thank you very much.

