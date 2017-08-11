Transcript for Newly released video shows California mom Sherri Papini

We are back now with that new surveillance video authorities believe shows Sherri papini, the mother who went missing for weeks last November and was finally found on Thanksgiving, our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman has been on this story since the beginning. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. That video is fuzzy but it is a key element corroborating Sherri papini's story. It shows her frantically running around that tiny northern California town searching for help in the minutes after her release barefoot and bruised. This morning, the Shasta county sheriff's office releasing this never before seen video they say is Sherri papini in the moments after she was released by her abductors on Thanksgiving morning, 2016. The video was recorded around 4:15 A.M. Police say that shadowy figure is papini running past the jehovah's witness church trying to get help before disappearing out of view. A few moments later she runs back the other way, this time towards interstate 5. When I interviewed her husband Keith papini last year, he described those harrowing moments for his wife. She's screamed so much and coughing up blood from the screaming trying to get somebody to stop and she is saying, well, maybe peep aren't stopping because I have a chain -- it looks like I broke out of prison so tried to tuck in her chain under her clothes. Reporter: Finally a trucker pulled over for her. Hands this restraints long blond hair cut short police report she was battered, bruised. She had been missing for 22 days. The young mother of two also branded with a message now reported to be a cluster of letters on her right shoulder. In that interview Keith told me she was almost unrecognizable. The bruises were just intense. Everybody gets a bruise once in a while but not these types. These are hard to look at. Reporter: Her abductors have never been caught and many questions remain about what exactly happened that day and who took her. Keith called 911 when he came home from work typing out that his wife hadn't picked their kis up from day care. Oh, my god. And I understand you're freaking out a little bit. We want to -- we want to make sure we get your kids. Reporter: Now, the problem with those sketches is that law enforcement officials tell us they don't have any single shred of evidence leading to the two hispanic women that Sherri papini describes and there's something else that concerns them and that's how vague her memory is not only of her captivity but also the minutes and hours leading up to it. Robin. Very bizarre, all right. Thank you, Matt.

