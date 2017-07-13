Transcript for Newly released video shows fatal attack on U.S. tourist in Greece

Thousand to those new developments in that tragic death of an American tourist in Greece. New surveillance video showing the recent college graduate attacked by a group of men after a dispute at a bar. ABC's gio Benitez is here with more on this story. Good morning. Reporter: Some reports in Greece say a dispute over a table started the fight. Others say it was over a waitress but no matter what, a young man is dead this morning and now we have the key evidence, a video, we should warn you it is difficult to watch. Overnight new surveillance video released showinging the fight that led to the death of American tourist bakari Henderson. You see him right there running from a group of men outside a bar in Greece on Friday. Henderson being thrown onto a car then falling to the ground. Taking a beating by the group. Kicking and punching him in the face, his friends say he was pummeled with brass knuckles. It all happened in less than 15 seconds. You can see a man and woman trying to stop the attack and moments later, someone performing cpr. Another angle showing the moment that fight broke out inside the bar. Henderson later died from severe head injuries. The 22-year-old and recent university of Arizona grad from Austin, Texas, was on the island of zakynthos visiting a friend and conducting a photo shoot for the clothing business he was about to launch. This morning, nine have been charged with intentional homicide including the bouncer, an employee of the bar and seven Serbian tourist, five of the suspects appearing in court Wednesday. He was a big thinker. He loved big ideas and he was going to do a lot of great things. Reporter: Family and friends devastated, preparing to lay Henderson to rest this weekend telling ABC news in a statement, bacar Bak bakari loved life and lived it to the fullest. Remember the positive memories and everyone wants answers and wants people to pay for what they did. This morning we know all suspects have pleaded not guilty. A lawyer saying their client never intended to kill anyone. The U.S. State department tells us it is communicating with Greek authorities and, of course, offering condolences to the family. So incredibly sad. Unbelievable. All right, gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.