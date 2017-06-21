Transcript for Newly-released video shows fatal police shooting of Philando Castile

We turn to that newly released dash cam video of the fatal police shooting of philando Castile. The story making national headlines when his girlfriend live streamed the aftermath. The officer in the video was acquitted just days ago and now the other view from that dash cam video and Alex Perez is in Chicago with more for us. Alex, good morning. Reporter: Hey, good morning, David. You know, this new video allows us for the first time to see moment by moment how exactly things unfolded before the shooting. We do want to warn you the images might be difficult for some to watch. This morning, our first look at the dramatic dash cam video showing philando Castile's final moments. It started as a traffic stop. The reason I pulled you over, do you -- your brake lights are out. Do you have your license and insurance. Reporter: St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer Jeronimo Yanez asked to see insurance and registration even that's when Castile revealed he had a gun. Sir, I have to tell you I do have a -- Okay. -- Firearm on me. Okay. Less than 40 seconds later he opens fire. Don't reach for it. I'm not putting it out. Don't pull it out. You just killed my boyfriend. Reporter: Yanez firing seven shots and later in that dash cam for the first time in his own words we hear Yanez explain why. I told him not to reach for it and then he kept it right there. I told him to take his hands off it and then he -- he had his grip a lot wider than a wallet. Reporter: These are the images most had seen of the July 2016 shooting. Castile's girlfriend diamond Reynolds streaming the aftermath of the incident live on Facebook. He let the officer know that he was reaching -- he had a firearm and he was reaching for his wallet and the officer just shot him in his arm. Reporter: On that live stream, Reynolds' 4-year-old daughter can be heard comforting her as they sat in a patrol car. It's okay I'm right here with you. Reporter: The images show the young girl leaving the car running into another police officer's airports. Yanez was acquitted by a jury last Friday. The St. Anthony police department say they are working on a separation agreement and that he will not be returning to the force. Robin. All right, Alex, thank you.

