Transcript for NFL player Lucky Whitehead says he was 'angry,' 'blindsided' after being released by Dallas Cowboys

It's. Ahead from lucky white he's the NFL wide receiver recently reunited with visits to grant famous dog. But this morning lucky white ahead not feeling so lucky. Speaking out exclusively to ABC news after being cut from the Dallas Cowboys following a case of identity theft. Albrecht were angered so something brokered felt powerball wrong because Europe you know. As men talking the 45 year old was sacked Monday after allegations he missed a court appearance for petty larceny. But it turns out the man that was supposed to be in court wasn't him. Authorities saying Tuesday that earlier this summer Virginia police arrested a man claiming to be lucky using his full name Rodney Darryl white head junior. Telling officers he did not have any idea on them. But gave them what he's date of birth and Social Security number police say they acted in good faith running those stats through a database and comparing the man they had in custody. To a photo they pulled from what he's DMV records are Mario who grew been impersonating police Tuesday saying they were mistaken and that lucky was not involved. But it was too late the cowboys had already released him. Stand by that decision. We're gonna move on old bonfire. Now Bob Appleton as the wall but he's a fringe player of course there's always that thought that NFL teams will. Prefer to keep players who are star players even if they're in some trouble while fringe players may get the short end of the stick. Last season white had missed a practice prompting the cowboys to call police to help find him and was also involved in a car accident and incident the team found out about from news reports. The cowboys' decision to cut Lloyd head stands in contrast to how the team has publicly defended star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Against domestic violence allegations stemming from a July 2016 incidents. Involving its ex girlfriend. Elliott has not been arrested or charged. You go home and accountable home accountable something on the news I think in India 24 hours student Fairmont room when this.

