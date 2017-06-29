Transcript for Ex-NFL star claims bankruptcy nearly led him to murder

First we begin with that startling confession from a former NFL star. Redskins running back Clinton Portis earning more than $40 million on the gridiron but life after football led to bankruptcy and almost drove him to murder. Jesse palmer is here with that story. Good morning, Jess. Good morning. With more than 2,000 carries over nine seasons he signed what was then the largest contract for a running back in NFL history. But just a year after his retirement, he found himself drowning in so much financial trouble that he was considering murder. Once a star NFL running back for the Washington Redskins -- Touchdown. Reporter: -- He rushed straight into a $43 million fortune he displayed on "Cribs." You like the shower. Here's a good shower. Reporter: In a new "Sports illustrated" article, Portis revealing the life of luxury all came crashing down in 2015 when he filed for bankruptcy of his fury turning on his former business advisers getting so upset he says he was ready to take the life of one of 9 men who he says mismanaged his money. Portis went so far as to wait for the man outside a D.C. Office building, gun in hand. He thought that they had taken away his ability to poi for his family and felt that they were not paying any consequences for that. He felt for those few nights that he would have to take it into his own hands. Reporter: The 35-year-old revealing he was talked off the ledge by a friend who told him over the phone to turn his car around saying you've already lost but the loss you would sustain by killing someone would be greater. His friend reminded him of his sons, of his family, of the people who loved him and that he had so much to lose. Reporter: Edge rein James, the former colts star said the 35-year-old was too generous plunking down credit cards for strangers and supporting too many friends and family. Portis says the biggest regret is trusting people with my money. He wishes he had put money in the bank instead. Clinton Portis tells ABC news that dark days are behind. The future is looking bright and "Sports illustrated" tells us that Portis is truly content finding happiness and value in family and relationships. His story can be found in the latest issue of "Sports illustrated's" "Where are they now?" Issue. We bring in Darren Rovell. All right. Yes, he made some mistakes financially. We'll give you that. But it is so much more than mishandling finances. You believe that pro athletes like Clinton are targets for crooks. Absolutely. Listen, their salaries are public, right? So that's out there. We know that they're coming from backgrounds where they're not coming from money and they don't have the financial education. So people are going to go after them and say, this is a way to get money quick. And, unfortunately, these stories are happening over and over again. We keep telling these stories and yet people don't learn. Until it's your own situation, you don't learn. I'm not even going to begin to list the many athletes and the many different sports leagues. What can the leagues, can they do anything? Should they be doing more to help? Right now I'd say they need to back off because and this is a weird thing. The NFL has an NFL financial adviser program. That's through the union and the whole idea about this was let's help them and say these are the financial advisors that we approve through our program. The problem is that some of these financial advisers have been the same guys that are part of this fraud. So they say, okay, let's look at the list of people who are approved by the NFL P.A., by the players union and those guys are using that as an opportunity -- maybe they've never done fraud before but now they're using it as an opportunity to say, hey, we're approved and now the players will kind of -- there's the aaffirmation so I think it's very tough. I think the players have to say, never sign over power of attorney somewhere someone can write a check for you. There's got to be some steps. They got to do a better job. We have to understand the average playing career for professional sports is very short. Three years. Clinton Portis got, what, nine years. A $17 million contract and yet he still looked at his bank account one day and saw $150. Also the athletes have to take some of the responsibility. Absolutely. Cannot put the blame completely on them. You look at how he spent on things. He had $400,000 in gambling debts when he filed for bankruptcy. All right, Darren, good to see you. Thank you.

