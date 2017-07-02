Transcript for NFL Star Drew Brees Surprises Middle-Schoolers

Back now on "Gma," today the Verizon foundation is kick off their we need more campaign. Millions of kids in America lack the proper tools when it comes to learning about science and technology. You know that's my jam. Big to me. Our sponsor Verizon is aiming to change all that with their $160 million campaign aimed at equipping students and teachers to access to technology and resources. I have pride. I choose to be responsible. I choose to be responsible. When I grow up I want to be a technical engineer. I want to be a cardiologist. The bright minds of tomorrow. I've made a translator app that can translate. Mentored by the bright minds of today. He's taught me the value in teaching young people. At Texas southern university. We start by adding a curve angle over this. Reporter: These exceptional Houston area middle school students are taking computer classes as part of a mentoring program run by the Verizon foundation. The university is also the ALMA mater for our very own Michael Strahan who surprised the kids with a special message. Everybody, Michael Strahan. It wasn't that long ago I was sitting at Tsu studying playing a little football too. Go, tigers, yes, to acknowledge and celebrate all that you have accomplished, "Gma" and the Verizon foundation want to take you on a field trip. What are you sitting there? Get up. Let's go. Reporter: For these students of S.T.E.M., this was a field trip made for them. Heading to downtown Houston, the heart of super bowl festivities where Verizon engineers showed them all the latest technology for both play and security. We have 39 cameras throughout the entire area. And then another big surprise guest. Joining with the Verizon foundation to launch their new campaign. I want you to welcome the quarterback for the New Orleans saints, drew Brees. How are you all? All: Good. I'm on the sideline I look at a tablet and looking at the plays that we just ran on the field and so if it weren't for the people designing those programs to make it happen then I wouldn't be able to have the success that we have as a team. The campaign that we're launching across the nation is titled we need more because we need more kids to understand how they can engage and need more technology immersive curriculum in our schools. Each will get a signed football from him. That's right. Reporter: And from these future leaders a heartfelt thanks. Good mentor to me. Kind of like a brother. He was always there. I look up to him because he's a really good man.

