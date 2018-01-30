Transcript for NFL's kid correspondent counts down to the big game live on 'GMA'

Earlier we introduced you to our "Gma" NFL kid correspondent from this year's super bowl, well now she's in Minneapolis for all the excitement that's leading up to the big game and last night, she got to talk to the players at opening night. Take a look. ??? Hi, I'm manasa yerriboyina and I'm here for media night. Can I have your autograph. Do you have a lucky ritual you'll perform. A lucky ritual. No, just peanut butter and nutella sand whiffs. E-a-g-l-e-s, eagles. Yay. Tom, what is the biggest sacrifice you made for your team. My team gets a lot of my time and energy and probably more than anything else in my life. But that's kind of where it belongs and there's a lot of people counting on me so I always try to give my best. How do you plan on inspiring many more children to stay active like you are. I know it's harder these days because of iPads and iPhones are so fun to play with, even us dulls but we got to make sure we get out and play too. Oh, my god, oh, my god, oh, my god, I just talked to Tom Brady. And manasa is joining us live from Minneapolis. Good morning, manasa. You know, it looked like a great final. So exciting. You this is your first time to talk to the guys face-to-face. What is the thing you learned most about these guys? Well, when I talked to most of these players they calm and they weren't stressed out at all. They were so -- they were all really nice to me and when they talked they were passionate about what they were playing -- what I talked to Zach Ertz he said we should believe in ourself and always keep on going and work for our team and play with all our effort. So, manasa, the players were calm. How about you? Were you nervous? Oh, I was hyped. I was so excited. I wasn't nervous at all. I was really excited to meet Tom Brady and the biggest names in football and it was hard getting in and talking to Tom Brady but I got there and I got to speak with him. You got that interview for us. So you're from Minnesota. What do your friends think about all you're being I believe to do. They're excited for me and been supportive and great. They might be a little jealous but they've been great and I wouldn't be here without them. You told us that you're a packers fan but what does that mean you'll be rooting for on Sunday? Well, I'm going to root for the patriots because they're the team that I feel like are probably going to make it and I hope they win because I really like Tom Brady and I hope that the patriots win. Her new pal. Her new pal. Well, manasa, we're glad you're out there covering it. Who's for the patriots? Who thinks the patriots are going to win? Let's hear you. How about eagles? Wow! Everybody loves underdogs. Don't throw -- Michael has nothing to do with this. I am impartial. Not commenting. Manasa, thank you so much for that. We really appreciate you bringing that to us,down lady. I'm hoping -- I'm hoping for a great game. I'm with you. That delights all the fans of the sport of football. You should run for office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.