Transcript for NFL's kid correspondent recaps the big game on 'GMA'

Thanks, teej. All good. Another very special person there at the big game for us. It's our kid correspondent, manasa. First, how she got there last night to the super bowl. ??? Guys, I'm here. It's the big game. I'm here at the eagles end zone. I can't wait. ??? Guys, I just saw pink. I'm so excited. In a couple minutes, I'm going to be handing off the game ball. Yay! ??? Manasa yerriboyina, the winner of this year's play 60 contest. I can't believe I just did that. That was the best moment of my entire life. Manasa! She's out there. You have been just everywhere. It's so wonderful, everything that you have done. This is your home state there in Minnesota. What was the best thing about this assignment? Um, it was exciting that it was in my home state. And that I got to hand off the game ball. That was really exciting. It was -- such a memorable moment. What was that moment? We're seeing it right now. To hand off the game ball in the super bowl? It was great. It was -- it was just -- such an honor to do that. I was so grateful and, it's always going to be -- it's going to be a memory that I'll cherish forever. Handing off the game ball was just part of what you got to do. Who was the most fun interview? Aaron Rodgers. I'm a big Green Bay packers fan and a big Aaron Rodgers fan. It was amazing. Fwl being at the game, you got see with your own eyes. What did you think of the half time show is this we thought it was great. What did you think? Oh, I loved it. It was phenomenal. Justin Timberlake did an amazing job. I'm a big Justin Timberlake fan, as well. Do you have the bug now? Do you want to be a sports journalist? I'm still considering it. I want to still be the neurosurgeon I want to be. Excellent. What will you tell your friends back at school? What will you brag about most from this incredible opportunity? I would brag that I got to be on the field at the super bowl. But they've been great. They've spoupported me. I'm so grateful that I got that support. I have to thank them for just supporting me and being there for me when I was gone. Very nice. We have loved having you. None of us with believe you're

