Transcript for NFL's Top Quarterbacks Prepare for Super Bowl Showdown

Works for whales. We turn to the super bowl just hours away. If you were hoping for battle of quarterbacks, congratulations, you got it. One of the the quarterbacks will enter the game with new bragging rights, apparently? Dan and Paula, good morning, guys. That's right. Matt Ryan named NFL MVP. Great news. Game day is finally here. The battle for the Lombardi trophy about to take place at nrg stadium behind me. This super bowl expected to be a clash of the quarterbacks. Certainly for one of them, no stranger to the big game. The other, is super bowl first timer. This morning, super bowl LI. Just hours away. And this could be an epic quarterback matchup. New England patriots star Tom Brady. And the man named the league's MVP overnight, Matt Ryan. I just want to say thank you. This San incredible honor for me. Reporter: Making their final walk-throughs before the big game. Brady hoping this super bowl will seal his place in NFL history. I've been a part of seven really great football teams that have made it this far. Reporter: A win this time would give him the fifth super bowl victory, the most of any NFL quarterback ever. Ryan, flying high for the falcons. I feel really confident. I believe in our team. The guys that we have. The coaching staff. Reporter: Number 12, a dominating force. In the league for 17 seasons to Ryan's nine. But, Ryan is coming in with a sharp edge. Leading the pats' quarterback by 12.8 passing yards per game. And passing for ten more touchdowns than Brady. Touchdown! Reporter: And important to note, Tom Brady was suspended the first four games of the season. Tom Brady's mom made to it Houston. Posting this photo on Instagram with his parents. News coming out early this week his mother had been dealing with health issues. She was never able to attend a single game all season long. Great news for Tom Brady that his mom is here for the game tonight. Love to see that photo. Jesse, we know you're a master prognosticate person so not only what are you thinking about this game? What are you predicting? We need preductions? Reporter: All right, Paula, I know on social media I saw you said patriots. I'm following your lead. I think there will be a ton of points. We're going get the quarterback duel that we want. I going 34-30 patriots pip think Brady gets the record fifth super bowl and fourth super bowl MVP. We're really going out on a limb. Thank you. Coming up, police pointing to new evidence to charge a

