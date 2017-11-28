Transcript for Nick Lachey pleads with public to find man who shot his employee

We are back with Nick lachey's plea for help asking 9 public to help find the gunman who shot the manager of his Cincinnati bar on Thanksgiving morning. Gio Benitez here with the details. Reporter: Good morning to you. Listen, police are searching for clues this morning. They want to know if the shooter had any connection to the young woman. Now Nick lachey is personally getting involved. We know Nick and drew lachey from 98 degrees. ??? but they're also the owners of the lacheys bar in their hometown of Cincinnati appearing in an A&E show about the bar. A growing mystery that has them asking for the public's helpful early Thanksgiving morning around 3:00 A.M. The manager of that bar was shot in the face leaving the bar. I think it's too early to say if there's any relationship between the suspect and victim in this case. It's a very rare incident. The area where this bar is located. Police are searching for the man driving this van. They say he started yelling at the 27-year-old and as she approached the window he opened fire severely injuring her. The driver of the vehicle is a male African-American in his 20s slight build wearing glasses and in a slight beard seen driving a maroon conversion van. Reporter: Richardson is the mother of a 3-year-old boy. She's hospitalized and in stable condition. Her brother telling ABC news she's making progress every day. She's just one of those girls that lights up any room she's in. She'll keep fighting. She is a fighter for sure. Reporter: And this morning Nick lachey turning to his 318,000 Twitter followers for help finding the attacker. Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice. And a fund-raising website has raised more than $27,000 for Richardson, her family says she, of course, has a long road ahead and so far police don't know who the shooter is or what his motive could have been. Gio, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.