Transcript for Some Nominees Break With Trump in Confirmation Hearings

Now to the latest on those confirmation hearings. Two of Donald Trump's nominee, general James Mattis and Mike Pompeo openly disagreeing with trump's statements on key issues including Russia. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more on capitol hill for us this morning. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Just one week from now, Donald Trump will be sworn in right here as the 45th president but this morning it's clear he is not in lockstep with members of his own would-be cabinet and now there are concerns from within his own party that the new administration could be sending mixed messages. As trump gets ready to take the oath of office, this morning signs the president-elect is at odds with his own nominees. Trump's pick to lead the department of defense, general James Mattis taking a tougher stance on Russia than his potential boss. I'm all for engagement, but we also have to recognize reality and what Russia is up to. But just days ago trump welcomed a friendlier relationship with Russia. If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks, that's called an asset, no the a liability. Now, I don't know that I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. Reporter: While trump continues to waffle on the intelligence community's conclusion about the DNC hacking -- As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. You know what, could have been others also. Reporter: The man billed to the next CIA director, Miami Pompeo, isn't hesitating. It's pretty clear about what took place here, about Russian involvement in efforts to hack information and to have an impact on American democracy. Reporter: On trump's controversial comments on torture back on the campaign trail. What do you this I about waterboarding? I like it a lot. Reporter: Pompeo standing his ground. If you were ordered by the president to restart the CIA's use of enhanced interrogation techniques, would you comply? Senator, absolutely not. Reporter: Now Republicans I've talked to are welcoming this tougher talk but stress it all comes down to trump and this morning the big question, how much will a president trump follow his own cabinet's advice. That remains to be seen. What about that bizarre moment on C-SPAN yesterday. Reporter: This was a strange one. Representative Maxine wear he was on the floor when all of a sudden it switched to Russian television. It stayed that way for about ten minutes. Now, C-SPAN said it was likely a routing issue but the timing certainly raising plenty of eyebrows up here. Thank you. They're saying they don't believe they were hacked at all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.