North Carolina pizzeria dishes on its special 'labor-inducing' pie

tell them to be quiet. We got a great audience this morning. We have a great topic to talk about. Who here likes pizza? Universal. Well, there is a pizza place called Hawthorne's in Charlotte, North Carolina, that people are driving for hours to go visit. It's not just because they have a great deep dish either. There's a pie there that is rumored to induce labor. Expectant moms are flooding in to get a slice, Hawthorne's owners Michael and John Adams and Carla Martinez are with us as well as new mom Ashley Fleming joining us all right now with the magical pie as you can see. And clearly it works. You can see right there we've got proof positive. I want to start with John. John, we're hearing that five women last week alone went into labor after eating this Buffalo wing pizza. And they're not the only ones this. Is happening a lot. When did you first realize this was a thing? It's a great story. It all started with a Facebook alert to our Hawthorne's pizza account from one of our mom, Henley and she wanted to let us know an report after four hours of having our pizza she went into labor and had the baby and it's just a great story. Ah, wow. I know. You heard that part of it. Ashley, I'd love to ask you a question. When you went to labor with Riker, it was less than 4 hours after eating the pizza so how did you hear about it and how far did you go to get it? It was. My mother-in-law actually told me about it. She had seen it on Facebook and so we came and ate it about 40 minutes away in Gastonia and here he is. Ah. Beautiful. Thank you. Ah, yeah. So, guys, what's the secret? Why do you think this is happening and are you going to change the name of the pizza, Michael? Yes, so we're going to be reprinting our new menu with the opening of our new story. Still the Buffalo wing pizza in parenthesis the inducer with all the publicity we've been having so it's pretty awesome. Nice. Pizza sounds so intimidating. It's okay for -- even if you're not pregnant and want people to know you can still order the pizza. It's a good pizza. I'm a little afraid, actually. I want to ask Jen. What do you make of this? Why do you think it's happening? The secret sauce. I think it's coincidence, the Italians invented a lot of things. They didn't invent the induction of labor and there's a lot of myths about spicy, full moon, getting busy, none of them have been really conclusive. Wait a second. It worked for us. Both our girls, both our girls, Ali sent me out for the exact same thing, chicken burrito, extra spicy both times. You got I would say a scientific mind. You know in medicine we need a little more than two. Maybe 2 million. I knew that was coming but we proved the point. Proved the point. Well, listen, you guys, congratulations on the inducer. And all of the happy babies that have been born because of it. That's a great story if nothing else and it looks really good. It does look good. We have no pizza supply think they were worried for us. That was a great story and now we have a great guest, very special guest we're going to bring to the table. This guy has won two world series, busiest retired guy ever. Okay, not only is he on "Dancing with the stars" and semifinalist, he also has a new book out called "Teammate: My journey in baseball and a world series for the ages." Please welcome David Ross. How are you? Great. Love you on "Dancing with the stars." Good to see you. What's up, man? Good to see you. How are y'all doing? Good. Thanks for having me. This is awesome. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Here. Oh, my god. Isn't that nice? Huge. Awesome. First time I've worn it so figured I'd bring it out and show people. You've got one of these. Let me see that one. Don't take it. Robin, don't ask for it. That, man, that's like carrying around a weight. This is the first time I've worn it. Had no reason to wear it. Here you go, world series champion, now you're a semifinalist on "Dancing with the stars." Did you ever think -- did you ever think when you STA out -- No, I had no -- you know, I went in with the expectation just do something different and be outside of my box and have some fun, figured I'd be a couple of weeks in but it's a lot of work. Five hour, six hours a day, I mean you're training -- Everybody talks about how much. It's a lot of work. It's a blast and each week like Tuesdays a little frustrating because you're learning something new and trying to get the steps down but the rewarding feeling when you're done with the dances is so much fun and feel so happy. So good, man. Look at you. Yeah. Who would have thought? Seriously, I can't believe all of America has to watch that. And time to write a book. Anybody try to talk you out of it. I tried to talk myself out of it, I think. I didn't want to embarrass myself in front of all those people but I'm having the time of my life. It's such a great experience. My family is loving it. My wife is loving. I planning on dancing for the rest of my life and have lessons wither had. You feel great when you're done. Is it as good a workout as training for the world series. It's better. I mean it's like -- I thought I was in good shape as an athlete but I've done this and lost about 11, 12 pounds and my partner, my partner puts me through the wringer every week. It's fun. She she's great. You found time to write this book. I'm excited. I joke with people who would have thought a guy who can't read wrote a book but my story is really unique and with the team and what they have done for me and they've changed my life forever, that team, that city and I couldn't be more thankful for all the people that affected my life and got all this great credit for being this great teammate and great person and such a product of so many other people that wanted to give some credit back to others. Wonderful. You talk about during the world series your teammates put you on their shoulders and carried you off the field. And you say you'll remember it for the rest of your life but you didn't know what to do with your hands. Yeah, I wrote in the book, you know, you get lifted up and I never expected that and I'm carried off the feel and all I could think was I didn't know whether to wave or blow kisses, I think I did one and put up a number one finger for a minute. It was just -- you're up there like this should be awesome but I don't know what to do with my hands. Who is going to play you in the movie? I have no idea yet. They're still doing -- This really is going to become a movie. Yes. They bout the rights to the book. My life is -- I don't even know where I am right now but I met Chris Pratt. He like had a huge effect on me. I can see that. Maybe if he shaves his head and a little more gray. He's buff a little bit. I have no idea but he was a nice guy so -- I love that casting. I think that's right on. I met him and he really stuck out to me so maybe him. I don't know. One more quick question. When you're going down the street more people recognize you for winning the ring or for "Dancing with the stars." I got to wear this all the time. Everybody is like, hey, "Dancing with the stars," old guy, you know. All the time. You are a good teammate. "Teammate" is out now.

